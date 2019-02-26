PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mitts are popping, the sun is shining, and baseballs are flying – spring training is here!
Fans from all over the country are heading to Arizona to watch 15 teams around the MLB play Cactus League spring training games.
And you don’t have to be a fan of the game to have a good time! Plenty of stadiums have food, drinks or other amenities to keep you entertained.
Here are five stadiums that have the best beer, autograph opportunities, food selection, cheap seats or nightlife, according to Phoenix Magazine.
Beer selection: Peoria Sports Complex
The Peoria Sports Complex is the spring training home of the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners and has the best beer selection of the Cactus League.
The Craft Beer Courtyard offers dozens of craft brews and whiskeys to fans 21 and older.
Peoria Sports Complex is located at 16101 N. 83rd Avenue. For tickets and more information, click here.
Autograph opportunities: Tempe Diablo Stadium
While it's one of the oldest stadiums, Tempe Diablo Stadium has some of the best access for autograph signings.
With seats right next to the fields, fans can get up close and personal, and hopefully, score a sweet autograph before the game.
Tempe Diablo Stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Angels and is located at 2200 W. Alameda Drive. You can find ticket and parking information here.
Food selection: Salt River Fields
Foodies will want to give Salt River Fields a try as they have the best food selection, per Phoenix Magazine.
The stadium is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies and has several different food vendors, so you can score a lot more than just a hotdog at this stadium. From burgers to BBQ, Salt River Fields has it all.
Salt River Fields is located at 7555 N. Pima Road. Click here for more information on tickets, food and more.
Cheap seats: Maryvale Baseball Park
If you are looking for some cheap seats, look no further than Maryvale Baseball Park.
The Milwaukee Brewers home has lawn seats for just $8. The stadium also just finished renovations in time for the 2019 spring training season.
Maryvale Baseball Park is located at 3805 N. 53rd Avenue. Check out more information here.
Nightlife: Scottsdale Stadium
Are you looking for something fun to do after the game? Then Scottsdale Stadium is right for you.
The San Francisco Giants home has the best nightlife being right next to Old Town Scottsdale and their numerous clubs and bars.
Scottsdale Stadium is located at 7408 E. Osborn Road. Click here for more information.
