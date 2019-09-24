PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than two dozen butchers took their skills to the ice rink Tuesday morning to prove who had the sharpest cutting edge.
Twenty-six professional meat-cutters from Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas and Utah gathered on ice at Arizona Ice Peoria to go head-to-head in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.
So, what is the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge?
It's a competition during which each participant gets 30 to 40 lbs. of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet tenderloin and one ribeye muscle to cut in a timed cut-off. Each butcher is judged by the quality, yield and speed of their cut. Whoever generates the most steaks with the best cutting quality at the fastest time wins the competition.
The competitors are pretty much responsible for hand-cutting every type of steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse. The challenge is actually a part of the Meat Hero program that launched in 2001 to acknowledge constant efforts of butchers at the Texas Roadhouse.
To make sure the meat is at its best a freshest condition, the butcher must cut in 38-degree temperatures.
"At Texas Roadhouse, our professional butchers hand-cut every steak in each restaurant," said Texas Roadhouse Product Coach Garrett Bateman in a press release. "This meat-cutting challenge recognizes the significant contributions of our talented butchers and we're proud to reward and honor these individuals through this national competition."
The butchers with the top scores head to the semi-finals to compete to be in the March 2020 national competition located in Nashville, Tennessee. Along with being crowned the "Meat Cutter of the Year," the winners will get a $20,000 grand prize.
Here's the list of butchers facing off in the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge:
- Jamie Fields of Sierra Vista, AZ
- Tyler Dumpert of Goodyear, AZ
- Jose Garcia of Phoenix, AZ
- Mark Ronquillo of Goodyear, AZ
- Elihu Pozos of Tempe, AZ
- Anthony Sherman of Tucson, AZ
- Chris Allen of Tucson, AZ
- Julio Arnold of Marana, AZ
- Joshua Gloor of Yuma, AZ
- Melek Holland of Surprise, AZ
- Joseph Del Pozzo of Happy Valley, AZ
- Victor Landis of Peoria, AZ
- Zach Goodell of Prescott, AZ
- Branden Willie of Flagstaff, AZ
- Antonio Macedoni of Phoenix, AZ
- Gabriel Garcia of Mesa, AZ
- Juan Ortiz of Gilbert, AZ
- Jesus Ernesto Perez of El Paso, TX
- Alejandro Escareno of El Paso, TX
- William Williams of Reno, NV
- Ricardo Urueta-Rangel of Las Cruces, NM
- Alex Barraza of Fort Bliss, TX
- Wayne Majeski of St. George, UT
- Juan Bedolla of Corona, CA
- Jerry Menendez of Bakersfield, CA
- Juan Pineda of Fresno, CA