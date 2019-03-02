PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--There is such a fascination with Clydesdales. You see them in Budweiser ads, holiday beer commercials, and who could forget that adorable Super Bowl commercial with the puppy.
But if you ever wanted to see one of these gentle giants in person and up close, well, this weekend was your chance to do that.
At a staggering 2,200 pounds these massive creatures are overwhelming, in size and beauty. "There's days that make you just stop and look and you're just like, wow!" Exclaims Doug Bousselot, the lead Clydesdale supervisor.
Doug has been working with Clydesdales for 31 years, and explains the horse's long history dates back to the early 1800's in Scotland, with the breed becoming extremely popular in the 1900's. "We've used the Clydesdales as an icon for Budweiser since April 7th, 1933, during the repeal of prohibition," he says. "They delivered the first case of beer to FDR in the White House, and they just took off in popularity from there."
And, after all of these years working with these gorgeous creatures, Doug says he still finds himself impressed, and in love with the job. "You get to come in you get to work with 10 horses, and then you go out and show them in public and everybody is smiling and happy to see you, so your job is pretty rewarding."
We got to meet 7-year-old “Red.” At 19 hands tall, this Clydesdale will tower over you, that's 6 foot 4 to the shoulder. An average horse, of course, is more like 15 hands, just over 5 feet. The difference is remarkable. So is the maintenance, and keeping those signature white legs clean. "It does take a lot of elbow grease to keep everything cleaned up and Red's trying to agree with us," says Doug.
Ten Budweiser Clydesdales rode in for a DBacks Spring training game Friday, and photo-ops at Turf Paradise Saturday afternoon. "This is a special day," says Mike Scerbo of Turf Paradise.
"It marks the return of the Budweiser Clydesdale to our track. It's been more than a decade so fans get a really great opportunity to see these magnificent horses."
But, while they await their close ups with fans, these horses get to enjoy a bit of luxury and the comforts of home at the posh Los Cedros Stables in North Scottsdale.
That's where we became friends with “Red,” and learned of these horses incredible history and how they've become some of the most famous horses in the world.
The Clydesdale appearance Saturday at Turf Paradise kicks off a long list of events going on at the race track for the entire month of March. For more information, visit turfparadise.com.
