PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Life Time Fitness found a way to bring the intensity to yoga.
"Yoga Fire" is their new workout that combines yoga and incorporates it with high-intensity moves like lungs, planks and skaters.
And to add to the fire? It’s done in an 85-degree room.
“It’s a fusion between flow yoga and HIT (high interval training),” said Brooks Spencer, a studio manager for Life Time Fitness.
The class is an hour long and is at the Gilbert Life Time location.
For more information, visit Life Time’s website.
