PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Welcome back! Brandon Lee has returned to the family.
The Emmy-award-winning journalist will anchor newscasts on both 3TV and CBS 5 on Arizona’s Family starting Monday.
[VIDEO: Welcome back to Arizona's Family, Brandon Lee!]
Lee talked about his departure during a live interview on Good Morning Arizona. He mentioned how much it meant to him to have the outpouring of support from viewers while he was away. He is so happy to be joining the family again and to get the opportunity to tell viewer’s stories.
You can catch Lee on CBS 5 news at 6:30 p.m., 3TV news at 8 p.m. and CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.