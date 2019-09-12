SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- September is NICU Awareness month and according to March of Dimes research, half a million babies are born premature or with birth defects each year.
This Saturday the community is coming together for a special event called Blue Jeans for Babies at NYDJ’s Scottsdale Fashion Square location, and 20 percent of purchases benefit March of Dimes AZ.
The event is on Sept. 14th at Scottsdale Fashion Square and it's totally free.
Premature birth and its complications are the No. 1 cause of death for babies in the U.S.
Blue Jeans for Babies celebrates women and connects the community with MOD’s mission for healthy moms and strong babies.
NYDJ showing off some of their favorite styles with all sizes in mind to help you find your most flattering fit.
Attendees get to preview the latest and greatest looks and get their own fit specialist to breakdown the basics when it comes to finding the most flattering pair of jeans (size 00 to 28).
For more information go to marchofdimes.org