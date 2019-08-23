TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Big Surf water park closed to the public Friday to host Surfing with Nixon, an event for kids with autism.
The event offers children with autism a chance to enjoy the park and water therapy.
The event brings in professional surfers from Hawaii, California and Mexico to donate their time to help teach the children how to surf while giving them valuable water therapy.
Surfing with Nixon is a nonprofit organization that started in 2014 when Nixon's parents rented out Big Surf for about 90 other kids with autism. Since then the event has grown.
This is the 6th Annual Surfing with Nixon event at Big Surf. Last year the even hosted 220 kids and this year they are planning to see over 400 kids.
For more information, go to surfingwithnixon.org