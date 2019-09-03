PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The holiday season is upon us and that means it's time to think about when to book your travel plans.
Nancy Melton with Preferred Travel Services answered all the questions you need to know ahead of booking your holiday travel plans.
• Is it too late to book holiday travel?
Not necessarily but do it as soon as possible!
• Are there better times to buy airfare?
Yes. As soon as fares are released (about 10 months prior to the holiday), there will be the best availability and prices. Occasionally, an airline will drop prices if planes are not filled but that is the exception. The closer it gets to the special occasion the more expensive.
• Is it less expensive to travel on Thanksgiving day or Christmas Day?
Yes. In general, people really don’t want to travel on the holidays. Tickets are purchased quickly for Wednesday before Turkey Day or Dec. 23, leaving Thanksgiving Day or Christmas day as the best value.
• I saw a great price to Jamaica from Dec. 22-26. Should I buy it and then look for a resort?
No. Many resorts have a minimum stay during festive season. The last thing you want are plane tickets and no place to stay! Packages with resorts and flights are the best option. We work with suppliers who have blocked space and discounted flights so everything is seamless.
• I’ve always wanted to do a Christmas Market River cruise. Is that still possible?
Definitely, if you’re flexible with dates. What could be a better way to kick off the festive season!
• What about a Caribbean or Mexican Riviera cruise?
Cruises are great for multi-generational groups or couples. The ships are so festive and you have the opportunity to celebrate both Christmas and New Year's. You may also include flights which is a plus or even drive over to LA and avoid flying! Be prepared to pay more for a cruise over Christmas and New Years and also for the airfare. Thanksgiving cruises are typically a better bargain.
• Since we live in Phoenix we’d love to go somewhere with snow.
Great! Whether you want to ski or just experience the beauty we have placed to recommend.
Preferred Travel Services is a full service agency. Let us take the guesswork out of your holiday plans!