PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The return of 100 plus degree temperatures in the greater Phoenix area also ushers in a cool reprieve in the form of a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in the underground wine cellar at LON’s at The Hermosa Inn.
Now through September 15, the hotel's signature restaurant will open its private subterranean wine cellar to offer guests a special five-course tasting menu starting at $69 per person along with a wine pairing option for an additional $35 per person.
The cellar is kept at 57 degrees and is normally available exclusively for private events, but will now be open for parties of two or more, Thursday through Sunday nights.
Reservations can be booked up to seven days in advance by calling LON’s at 602-955-7878
