PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Ducey declared May 1st as the date when elective surgeries can resume in Arizona. But for many surgeons, it will take time to actually begin operating again.
Richard J. Brown, MD, FACS of Brown Plastic Surgery has performed essential reconstructive surgeries over the last few weeks, but says it will be about a week to secure the necessary personal protective equipment and establish safety protocols before elective surgeries are scheduled. All patients will need to be tested for coronavirus to proceed with surgery. Dr. Brown says while the office has been closed, and remains so, he has conducted virtual consultants daily through HPPA approved tele-medecine system.
Brown also spoke to Good Morning Arizona about the realities of virtual life, and reports that many people are desiring an upgrade to their appearance after spending so much time on camera, using Zoom and Skype for meetings and social events.