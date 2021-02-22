GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tears were streaming and emotions high as Coyotes ambassador and radio broadcaster Lyndsey Fry finished rollerblading 96 miles across the Valley to raise money for a special girls hockey scholarship.
The all-day event, Skatin’ for Leighton, honored 9-year-old Leighton Accardo who died battling stage four cancer last year. She loved playing hockey and those who knew her, including Fry, described her as always having a fighting spirit and positive attitude about her medical condition.
The scholarship will help Leighton’s legacy live on and give other girls the opportunity to play a sport she enjoyed.
Fry started her journey at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Phoenix around 7:30am Sunday, Feb. 21.
Her route included stops at ice arenas in Arcadia, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Scottsdale, and Peoria before ending with Leighton’s three siblings after the sun went down at Gila River Arena, home of the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale.
Fry rollerbladed 96 miles, an ode to the Arizona Coyotes 1996 inaugural season.
Leighton wore number 49 on the Arizona Kachinas, so that was the inspiration to raise $49,000.
“Honestly when I first thought of this idea, Leighton was going to be a part of it and I was going to push her in an athletic stroller across the finish line but knowing her she would’ve gotten out and walked and finished it on her own,” But honestly when that wasn’t possible anymore, just always kind of thought about hanging onto these kids first and her parents. She just in 9 years affected more people than us will ever do in a lifetime,” said Fry after finishing.
As of Monday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m., the Arizona Coyotes are about $2,000 away from reaching their $49,000 donation goal.