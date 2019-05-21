AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kids ages 18 and under can enjoy a free meal and activities all summer long at the Care1st Avondale Resource Center.
The Center is partnering with St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance to open the Kids Café.
Kids Café is part of the USDA’s nationwide Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). It ensures that kids from in low-income areas continue to have meals during summer break.
SFSP reimburses program operators who serve free healthy meals and snacks to children and teens in low-income areas.
There are many area schools that offer free food during the summer. You can search the USDA website to find a summer meal site near with. Just enter in your address, a city or zip code to find the site nearest to you. Or text ‘Summer Meals’ to 97779.
Kids Café will open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, on May 28 to August 2. The free lunches will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
