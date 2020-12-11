"Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove" hits movie theaters for limited run Dec. 12-15. The family-friendly tale of time-travelling pirates and kids out to steal their treasure stars Denise Richards.
"It's a fun, feel-good family film," Richards told Arizona's Family. While Richards wrapped work on "Timecrafters" before the pandemic, she recently returned to her role on "The Bold and The Beautiful," which airs on CBS 5 and is back in production. She said the environment -- with masks and social distancing -- is different and comes with unique challenges.
Richards, 49, has also launched a skin care line called CBMe Beauty.
"Being in business for as long as I have, starting out as a model when I was a kid, I've tried everything you can imagine out there," she said. "I know what works, what doesn't work. It was so fun for me to be able to put together a line that I'm proud of and I love."
To purchase tickets for "Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove," which is showing at several AMC theaters this weekend, visit www.fathomevents.com.