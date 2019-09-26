PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thanks to new medical technology, doctors can treat almost anything to help you live a better life as you age.
Sometimes the condition you need treated can be embarrassing to discuss, even with a doctor.
Two medical professionals from Scottsdale, who are now operating the Novus Clinic in Studio City, are hoping their new device will help.
Dustin Wolf and and Licensed Practical Nurse, Stephanie Wolff who are from Scottsdale say "the Rocket" is the answer to fixing several medical conditions. You can use it at home and don't have to worry about booking a doctor's appointment.
"It's a sonic wave, not electrical current, that penetrates the tissue and breaks up the blood vessels and constricts blood flow," says Wolff.
The Rocket, the doctors say, also clears up the appearance of cellulite in women and corrects problems with erectile dysfunction - a popular problem they treat for men of all ages at their clinic.
"In the medical clinic, this is predominately what we do. We use shock wave therapy to treat erectile dysfunction. But to come into the clinic, it is very expensive," says Wolff. Who created the device under Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Thompson.
The technology that makes The Rocket do what it does has been around for years. However, the device it new.
"We know how it works. We know it does work and we wanted to create up with that can be used at home," says Wolff.
