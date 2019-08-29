TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Arizona State University is ready for kickoff of the first football game this season!
The Sun Devils takes on Kent State at home on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
[VIDEO: Sun Devils ready for football kickoff tonight]
Excitement has been building all offseason as the Sun Devils start true freshman Jayden Daniels at quarterback.
Daniels emerged from a four-player competition that started last spring to earn the starting nod for Thursday night’s season opener.
He was one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback recruits out of San Bernardino, California, and impressed the coaches enough to edge out junior Dillon Sterling-Cole, freshmen Joey Yellen and Ethan Long.
[READ MORE: ASU expects Kent State to focus on pressuring freshman QB]
The Sun Devils will have seven home games this season. ASU's first two games will be at home as they take on Sacramento State next week on Friday, Sept. 6.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.