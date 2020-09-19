Downtown Tempe Fall Foodie Strolls

When: October 17, 2020 from 5p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 5th Avenue and Mill Avenue

Tickets: 🡕 https://www.downtowntempe.com/events/foodie-strolls

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you