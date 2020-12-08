PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Helping Hands is hosting its 22nd annual toy drive for children in foster care Tuesday evening.
This year the toy drive will be drive-thru style to keep everyone safe and socially distanced. Santa himself will be there to help collect the toys to fill his sleigh. The event will also have fun holiday entertainment like carolers and Christmas lights.
Guests can bring unwrapped toys, clothes, and other necessities to donate today, Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their facility located at 3110 E. Thunderbird Road in Phoenix.
To find more information on Arizona's Helping Hands, go to azhelpinghands.org