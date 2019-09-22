PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of 10 people spent Sunday morning riding their bikes through Central Phoenix to honor the victims of the El Paso mass shooting.
James Mann of Litchfield Park helped organize the "Phoenix Loves El Paso" 22-mile ride which started at Christown Spectrum Mall near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and ended in the Biltmore area.
Each mile represented each of the 22 people killed in the El Paso Walmart massacre last month.
The route spells out El Paso.
"I feel that this ride is important, because it's a political way and colorblind way for people who like to ride bikes to honor the victims who were killed in another city," explained Mann. "So, for us to be able just [to] do something we're going to do anyway and spell their city's name through our city streets, I think that's an appropriate thing to do."
People who participated received a free Phoenix loves El Paso t-shirt.
The event was sponsored by Mann's Electrical, Natural Gas, Cooling/Heating and appliance repair company Sandstone Industries, LLC.
The post-ride get-together was held at Los Olivos Park in Phoenix.
If you missed this morning's ride, but would do it on your own and share it through the Strava fitness app, instructions are below:
START AT:
"E"
19th Ave./Bethany Home West to 23rd Ave. South to Missour Ave. East to 19th Ave. (TURN AROUND) to 23rd Ave. South to Camelback Rd. East to
"L"
15th Ave. North to Bethany Home (TURN AROUND) to Camelback Rd. East to
"P"
Central Ave. North to Bethany Home East ot 7th St. South to Missouri Av. West to Central Ave. South to Camelback East to
"A"
12th St. North to Bethany Home East to 16th St. South to Missouri Ave. West to 12th St. (TURN AROUND) to 16th St. South to Camelback Rd. East to
"S"
24th St. North to Missouri Ave. West to 20th St. North to Bethany Home East to 22nd St. South to Bethany Home East to 24th St. North to
"O"
Arizona Canal (take the dirt canal trail) East to Biltmore Estates Dr. continue clockwise until you reach 22 miles
STOP AT:
Wrigley Mansion Parking lot
More info can be found here.