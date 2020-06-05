PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With being cooped up for the last few months due to the pandemic, getting out of the house for a day trip might be the best way to get some fresh air. The perfect day trip might be driving to a state park here in Arizona.
Here are three state parks you can visit:
- Lyman Lake State Park - Located near St. Johns near northeastern Arizona with a beautiful view of the lake. Great for fishing, boating and enjoying the weather.
- Dead Horse Ranch State Park - Just an hour north of Phoenix, you can head out to enjoy some green scenery and go fishing. There are also multiple trails to check out in the area.
- Mount Graham - Located in southeast Arizona, it's the perfect location for some kayaking, fishing or relaxing. Worth the drive to enjoy nature. You can also reserve an air-conditioned cabin or sleep under the stars.
There are plenty of other state parks you can check out but make sure you see if they are open before heading out.
Also, remember the weather is toasty as we head into summer. Wear sunscreen, protective clothing and have plenty of water available.