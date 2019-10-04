PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's time, once again, to get your friends and family together and head to the Arizona State Fair.
It will have its grand opening at noon Friday and runs until Oct. 27.
For more information on the Arizona State Fair, click here.
Concerts
Some big names will be in concert at the fair including Billy Currington on Friday, Oct. 4, The Cult on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Trace Adkins on Thursday, Oct. 17.
You can see the full concert list here.
New entertainment
New this year is the "Esports Gaming World." It's a must for "everyone from the casual player to the uber-dedicated gamer, or for anyone who wants to answer the question, 'What IS Esports?'"
There will also be a retro arcade where you can enjoy all the classics. See if who can get the top score in Pac-Girl or enjoy some fun pinball.
If you're looking for a scare, you can check out the Museum of Monsters, "an interactive visual celebration of monsters, creatures and all things that go bump in the night."
Rides
If you are a thrill seeker, some of the new rides include Titan, Tea Cups and Circus Train.
Fore more information on rides, click here.
Food
If you're looking to try the best food, you can try some of the "Best of the West."
This includes candied apples from Fazackerly's Fudge, Navajo Taco Frybread from Teepee Village Frybread and Deep Fried Treat (Smores) from Funnel Lot.
Click here for more food options.
Deals
If you are looking for a good deal to get in for free, look at going on Fridays during the "Free Fry's Fridays."
If you spend $50 or more at any Fry's Food Store location starting Sept. 25 and you receive two free adult admissions.
All you have to do is show your Fry's receipt to any admission gate to redeem your tickets.
It's only valid on Friday's until 6 p.m.
For more deals, click here.
Hours
Wednesday: Noon – 9 p.m.
Thursday: Noon – 9 p.m.
Friday: Noon – 10 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Closing: Midway, food and outside vendors are open until 11 p.m. or later.
Actual closing time varies with attendance. Rides will stop after the La Grande Wheel goes dark.
The Shopping Pavilion Building closes at 10 p.m. The livestock barns close at 9 p.m.
For more information on hours of operation, click here.
Regular Admission Pricing
Kids under 4 are FREE every day
Adults (14+) – $12
Kids (ages 5-13) – $8
Seniors (ages 55+) – $8
For more information on ticket pricing, click here.
Parking
There are several parking options available at the Arizona State Fair.
The north parking lot is $10 and can be entered from Monte Vista or Encanto.
The west parking lot is $5 and can be entered from Encanto.
You can also purchase VIP parking ahead of time.
More parking information can be found here.