PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Last week The White House welcomed 20 members of the Special Olympics delegation, including two from Special Olympics Arizona, to congratulate and recognize them for their accomplishments at the recently held Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.
The group was part of the 315-member team that represented the United States, competing in 18 of the 24 sports offered. Special Olympics USA athletes brought home 72 gold, 62 silver and 70 bronze medals, as well as 97 participation ribbons.
[READ MORE: Team Arizona heads to Special Olympics World Games]
The event marked the first time a Special Olympics team was invited to the White House after representing their country at a Special Olympics World Games event.
Tasha Crofton and her son, Sawne Rippey, were the two delegates representing Special Olympics Arizona at the White House.
They were members of the Special Olympics Arizona basketball team that played in the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle and the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, with Sawne competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and Tasha competing as a Unified Partner. Unified Partners train and compete as a teammate alongside Special Olympics athletes on a Unified Sports Team.
“We are so proud of Tasha and Sawne, along with everyone from Special Olympics USA who showcased their skills in the Special Olympics World Games,” said Jamie Heckerman, CEO of Special Olympics Arizona. “It truly is a remarkable accomplishment to be recognized by the White House and an honor that will last with them a lifetime.”
President Donald Trump hosted the visit in the Oval Office on July 18, congratulating each attendee for their achievements while they represented the United States at the World Games in Abu Dhabi.
After talking with each athlete, President Trump commented, “This is special for me and special for the First Lady because this is Special Olympics. And we have a lot of the great champions here. They won, and they came in a couple of seconds and a couple of thirds, but a lot of first places. And we (the USA) did fantastically well. What you've done is incredible. Bringing home all those medals!”
“These athletes brought grit, hard work and passion to their sport, excelling on a global stage, and demonstrating to the world the power of inclusion and how it changes attitudes,” said Mary Davis, Special Olympics Chief Executive Officer. “What an incredible honor for our athletes to be recognized by the White House, not only for their athletic achievements, but also for demonstrating continued courage, determination, teamwork and inclusion. Their dedication and efforts resulted in a nation and a world inspired; a legacy that will be felt for lifetimes to come.”
For the very first time in Special Olympics’ 50-year history, the Special Olympics World Games were held in the Middle East. The Games were held from March 14 to 21 in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and showcased over 7,500 athletes and 3,000 coaches representing over 192 nations.
Sweden will host the 2021 Special Olympics World Winter Games from February 6-12.
(1) comment
wow, no political grandstanding! if we can all learn from them.
