GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is getting what’s being called its first fine dining vegan restaurant. Casa Terra is set to open on February 6 in the heart of downtown Glendale. Chef, speaker, bestselling author and now, restaurateur, Jason Wyrick has been serving the growing plant-based community for over 15 years.
His new restaurant will join a plant-based movement growing in downtown Glendale. The city already has a fully vegan supermarket, Veggie Rebellion, and Mexican food restaurant, Mi Vegana Madre.
Casa Terra is chef owned and run. Chef Jason Wyrick says he lost over 100 pounds and completely reversed his diabetes. He co-authored the New York Times Bestseller 21 Day Weightloss Kickstart with Neal Barnard, MD, and was the first vegan chef to teach in the world famous Le Cordon Bleu program at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute.
He has a vegan meal delivery service in the Valley called The Vegan Taste.
Now, Chef Wyrick is looking forward to offering the fine dining experience in Glendale. He says food is art and vegan food is beautiful art.
Visit casaterra.com to see the innovative plant-forward menu.
