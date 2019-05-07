PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Foothills Magazine released the winners of their 12th annual “Best of Our Valley” contest and Arizona’s Family were big winners.
The winners were revealed in the April edition of Arizona Foothills Magazine.
[WATCH: Arizona Foothills Magazine releases winners of 'Best of Our Valley' contest]
Arizona’s Family won multiple categories including:
• Favorite Male TV Personality Morning or Daytime: Javier Soto (Also a winner in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015)
• Favorite Local Morning Show: 3TV (Also a winner in 2017, 2016 and 2015)
• Favorite Anchor Team: Olivia Fierro, Gina Maravilla, Scott Pasmore, Tess Rafols, Javier Soto and April Warnecke
• Best Local News Website: azfamily.com (Also a winner in 2018)
Soto was also a winner in “Most Fashionable Valley Man” in the “People” category. He is a repeat winner in this category, taking home the title in 2017, 2016 and 2015.
[READ MORE: Good Morning Arizona stories]
This is the first year Arizona Foothills has released a digital version of the April issue. You can view the issue here: arizonafoothillsmagazine.com/issues/best-of-our-valley-2019/.
The 2019 contest ran from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 and included more than 4,000 nominees in over a dozen categories. It saw nearly 370,000 votes over the nearly two-month span.
