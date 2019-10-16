PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Family is here for you and your family with another Get That Gig Phone Bank.
Goodwill career specialists will answer all your job-related questions Wednesday morning.
You can call 877-755-2275 to talk with a career adviser from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
And you won't want to miss 3TV's Good Morning Arizona and CBS 5 This Morning as Arizona's Family helps you prepare for a job fair, get noticed by companies and learn about companies hiring right now.
Then, more than 30 employers will be at the Get That Gig Job Fair on Thursday.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. employers will be looking for you at the University of Phoenix Campus at 4045 S. Riverpoint Parkway.
Some of the companies hiring include JCPenney, State Farm, Carvana and Lifetime Fitness Biltmore; you won't want to miss it.
And if you need a ride to the job fair, Arizona's Family teamed up with Lyft for a $10 code off one ride. Just enter the code: AZFamily 2019.