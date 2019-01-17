PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Family is celebrating 25 years with reporter and photographer Gibby Parra.
Parra started with 3TV in 1994 as a photographer and became a beloved reporter on Good Morning Arizona.
Today he was surprised with the key to the Town of Gilbert because his name, Gibby, is short for Gilbert!
Even though Parra is from Yuma and is Arizona born and raised, he is a huge L.A. Dodgers fan (we'll forgive him).
Dodgers legend Steve Garvey had a special shout out to Parra on his anniversary. Watch video of the shout out in the player above.
"Congratulations on 25 years of dedication, fair and balanced, serving the community, you're a Hall of Famer in our book," Garvey said.
Arizona's Family finished off the day with a surprise lunch at his favorite restaurant, The Lunchbox in Phoenix.
Congratulations, Gibby! You're a member of Arizona's Family for life!
