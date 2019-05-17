PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Restaurant Week is back for 10 days with incredible deals at delicious restaurants.
From May 17 to May 26, food lovers can enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33 or $44 per person at several participating restaurants.
No tickets are necessary for this amazing deal, but you may want to make reservations because restaurants will fill up quickly.
Arizona Restaurant Week was created to make Arizona one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness to dining opportunities, as well as stimulate business and revenue for Arizona restaurants.
Restaurants from Gilbert, Tempe, Mesa, even Tucson! Arizona Restaurant Week covers the central and southern part of the state as well.
Participating restaurants released their prix-fixe menus on May 1 and are updated daily.
The $33 or $44 prices may not include beverages and does not include tax and gratuity.
If you own a restaurant that wants to participate in Arizona Restaurant week, contact 602-307-9134.
For participating restaurants and more, visit arizonarestaurantweek.com.
