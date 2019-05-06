PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- No matter what time of year, it's always a good season for a road trip through Arizona. But, if you need an excuse this week, National Travel and Tourism Week runs through May 11.
"In celebration of the economic impact tourism has on our state, we are encouraging Arizonans to get out and explore more of this great state," says Debbie Johnson, the director of the Arizona Office of Tourism.
She says travel and tourism is Arizona’s biggest export industry, with more than 43 million people visiting Arizona from all over the world, just in 2017.
And, what does that mean to our state? It supports jobs, funds state tax revenue and bolsters the state’s economy, Johnson explained.
[MORE: Good Morning Arizona]
"In 2017, visitors spent more than $22 billion in Arizona, generating more than $3.3 billion in tax revenue. This tax revenue reduces the average Arizonan’s household taxes by more than $1,100 each year."
The Arizona Office of Tourism also credits the travel industry with employing more than 180,000 people, which is also a boost to the local economy.
[AZ PLACES TO SEE: VisitArizona.com]
With the help of the Arizona Office of Tourism, check out a few destinations Arizonans should add to their list of places to see and experience this summer.
[WATCH: Best places to travel in Arizona this summer]
[MAP: Click here for map]
1. Stargaze and experience dark skies at Oracle State Park
According to the Arizona Office of Tourism, Arizona is home to more certified Dark Sky Places than any other U.S. state. We currently have 14 dark-sky communities and parks, and Oracle State Park is a must-see.
Oracle State Park is a 4,000-acre wildlife refuge near the Catalina Mountain Foothills. And be on the lookout for a State Park Star Party coming up at the park on May 18, 7-9 p.m.
2. Visit the "Wonderland of Rocks" Chiricahua National Monument, one of Arizona’s many unreal natural wonders
Chiricahua is one of Arizona's many unreal natural wonders. It's located near Willcox in the southern part of the state.
Nicknamed the “Wonderland of Rocks” due to its extraordinary rock formations, this park should definitely be on your list. The impressive rocks, which tower overhead, were formed as the result of a volcanic eruption millions of years ago.
To explore this park best, you can bike or hike all 17 miles of trails. You can even enjoy the view from the car, and take the 8-mile scenic drive through some of the most awe-inspiring views in the desert.
[MORE TO SEE AND DO IN AZ: Field Trip Friday]
3. Stay cool at Lake Havasu State Park
Summer is almost here and water destinations are a great way to stay cool.
One of the best spots to enjoy a three-day weekend of watersports and swimming is just a three-hour drive northwest. We're talking about Lake Havasu. The park is home to 47 campsites and the historic London Bridge.
4. Taste wine country in Cottonwood and the Verde Valley
One of Arizona’s fastest grape regions is right in the heart of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley, home to more than 20 wineries.
Located in north-central Arizona, about two hours from Phoenix, Verde Valley is one of the three major grape-growing areas in Arizona. Others include Sonoita and Willcox.
Travel aboard the Verde Canyon Railroad or kayak your way to one of the vineyards for a fun, active and tasty adventure.
The Arizona Office of Tourism is also hosting an RV Giveaway. Check out their contest at www.letsseeaz.com for a chance to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.