PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is a perfect time to get spooked but not when it comes to your car.
Thankfully, Howard Fleischman from Community Tire Pros and Auto Repair stopped by Good Morning Arizona to explain the most common scary sounds that might be coming from your car this time of year.
[WATCH: 'Tis the season to check for spooky sounds coming from your car]
NARPRO, and auto repair shop in Phoenix, additionally offered some tricks to treating your during the pleasantly frightening holiday.
Here are some common scary sounds your car could be making when it needs some tender love and care:
- A loud squealing can mean a loose belt.
- A low rumbling or metal-on-metal scraping sound can mean worn brake pads that need to be checked as soon as possible.
- A clunking sound can mean a problem with the universal or CV joint.
- A thumping or clanking sound can mean worn ball-joints or tire-rods.
- A clicking sound that gets louder as you go faster can be something caught in your tire or wheel well.
Describing these types of sounds to your mechanic could get you quicker and possibly less expensive repairs.
Here's a safety checklist you can follow while you're cruising or walking around on Halloween:
- Make sure all vehicle lights and turn signals are working.
- Drive slower than the posted limit to give yourself more time to stop.
- If you're transporting trick-or-treaters, make sure they're properly restrained and getting in and out of the car only on the passenger side.
- Remind kids to avoid crossing the street mid-block or between parked cars.
- Encourage kids to stay on the sidewalks.
- Add reflective tape to costumes so drivers can better see them.