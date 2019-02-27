PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Humane Society is offering free spay and neuter surgeries for Phoenix-area pets this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 at five locations across the Valley including both of AHS’ Veterinary Clinics in Phoenix.
Free vaccinations will also be included with the free surgery. The vaccinations will be rabies and 4-in-1 for dogs (Parvo/Distemper combo) and 3-in-1 for cats (FVRCP).
Pets getting a spay or neuter surgery must weigh between 3 and 60 pounds and must be under 5 years of age.
There is a limit of two pets per household for the free surgery.
All animals must be in good health and friendly. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a secure carrier (1 per carrier).
Check-in begins at 7 a.m. and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Last year, lines began forming at 4:15 a.m.
No food is allowed for pets after 10 p.m. the night before the surgery. Water is fine up until the pet leaves the house for surgery.
They will not take feral cats or pets who are in heat, pregnant or obese.
For more information regarding outdoor cats in your neighborhood (homeless/stray/feral/free-roaming) contact 602-265-7729.
For more information on the free spay and neuter event go to fixadoptsave.org
