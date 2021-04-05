PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for ways to give back to your favorite nonprofit? April 6 is Arizona Gives Day, a special day of giving that comes around on the first Tuesday of April each year.
After a challenging year for many nonprofits, the 24-hour online fundraiser couldn't come at a better time!
“They’ve had furloughs, they’ve had volunteer loss, which is a huge component for nonprofits. We have also seen 52% of the nonprofits said they had seen a decrease actually in year-end giving," Jennifer Purcell with the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits said.
According to the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, nonprofits statewide lost $91-million dollars over the last year. Some groups lost a few hundred dollars while others saw a decline of up to $5-million.
"Arizona Gives Day is going to be huge this year with organizations with the losses they have incurred the last year, their inability to hold in-person, large events for fundraising," Purcell said.
From food banks to shelters, there's more than one thousand groups participating in Arizona Gives Day.
Last year, Arizona Gives Day raised $6.1-million. Organizers hope the generous Valley community will step up and help these nonprofits again!
You can donate to your favorite charity or find a new one to support. For more information, head to www.azgives.org.