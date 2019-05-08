PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As a marine and as a police officer, Ross Read has protected people his entire life.
In April of 2008 he was an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper when he conducted a traffic stop on the side of the freeway, a car came barreling toward him at full speed.
"It nearly hit me, ended up rolling into oncoming traffic. In getting her out of the car, somewhere in that process I tore my knee up pretty badly," explained Read.
The veteran officer’s injuries were extensive. Within several years Read had to undergo 26 knee surgeries on top of 17 back surgeries. Time between surgeries and away from the job took a toll on him both physically and emotionally.
"After different surgeries, a lot of pain issues and a lot of time, I started thinking about all my experiences. I had a lot of time to think about the things that happened in the military and as an officer," Read said.
It wasn’t long before Read was battling post-traumatic stress disorder and pumped up on all sorts of medication and opioids.
"They had me on 75 micrograms per hour of a fentanyl patch, they had me on up to 8 to 15 milligrams of oxycodone per day, which is a lot and I really couldn’t function," says Read.
However, then he met Dr. Sue Sisley, internal medicine M.D. and President of The Scottsdale Research Institute. Despite being against marijuana initially, she was granted the first ever federally approved study to treat PTSD using marijuana.
"I was really skeptical that cannabis was a medicine. I have been trained in a conservative medical school at the University of Arizona where we don’t perceive anything as a medicine unless it's been through the entire FDA drug development process," Sisley said.
Why does her name sound familiar? In 2014 Dr. Sisley was fired from the University of Arizona right after being awarded the PTSD research project.
"It was disappointing on a number of levels. I was an alumni of that medical school, I was on faculty there in excellent standing for seven years, I was participating in the tele-medicine program and was proud of our work. However it was a wake-up call about how intertwined the public universities are with the political atmosphere," says Sisley.
Although we don’t know why she was fired, Sisley says that was only one of many roadblocks she faced while trying to get the study done.
"Seven years of all levels of obstruction by the government not just the federal government which is the most obvious but we had issues here in the state to," Sisley said.
So seven years after being granted the project, Dr. Sisley was finally able to conduct the study. For three years, 76 veterans were given four different marijuana strains to smoke in a triple blind, randomized controlled trial.
"We hope we can uncover a new treatment for PTSD because the PTSD community whether they're veterans, rape victims, or other trauma survivors are desperately looking for relief," says Sisley.
One of her patients was Ross Read.
"The only experience with marijuana or any other drugs I had outside of prescription were on the street and arresting people for it. So I was very, very skeptical," says Read.
However about half way through the study he was no longer using opioids.
"When I was able to cut way back on that, that's when it really kind of hit me this is probably the right thing for me," Read said.
The study is complete and the data is now being analyzed. Although we don’t know the findings, results like Read’s have proven successful, not only for him but for his family, specifically his wife.
"She was very happy. She told me she got more of her husband back," says Read.
"That's the most gratifying to hear family members saying they got their loved one back, to be fully functioning is the best thing. That makes all the trials and tribulations we’ve been through, it makes it all worth it," says Sisley.
Although the study is complete the analysis is not. Dr. Sisley just locked the data and will begin analyzing all the information with hopes to submit findings within the next few months. She hopes to have the study published toward the end of the year.
(1) comment
Wow, the cure for all these ailments was right under our noses the entire time and we didn't even know it until now. The world's 'cure-all'. Yeah, right.
