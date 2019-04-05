PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks' home opener is today at Chase Field with the first pitch at 4:10 p.m.
But get downtown early because all the festivities start at noon!
A familiar voice will be singing the National Anthem today, Austin Burke, who sang the first National Anthem in Diamondbacks history 21 years ago.
The Nashville recording artist and Valley native will sing on Opening Day when the D-backs host the Red Sox.
Burke grew up in the Valley. He made his first appearance on Arizona’s Family as a 5 year old. He tweeted a picture of himself on the scoreboard singing the anthem in the very first game played at Chase Field.
Burke moved to San Diego for high school. He spent a year chasing his baseball dream, as a left handed pitcher at a junior college in Santa Barbara. He moved to Nashville to pursue his other dream, starting off working in a restaurant.
He’s a big D-backs fan & calls Manager Torey Lovullo a friend. Burke will play at Country Thunder on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
He first sang at #Dbacks when he was 5. Today he’ll sing the #NationalAnthem. Austin Burke joins us next on #AZFamily https://t.co/kuwZnUHHfb— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 5, 2019
(1) comment
Diamondbacks suck
