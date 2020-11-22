TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Are you prepared in case a disaster ever strikes? If there were an emergency and you needed to survive for three days on your own, would you know what to do?
C2 Tactical in Tempe and Scottsdale offers disaster preparedness classes. Instructors will teach you what to pack and survival skills like how to start a fire, tie knots, and escape if you find your wrists wrapped in duct tape.
Right now, there are no scheduled disaster preparedness courses in November. Check out c2tactical.com/courses/preparedness/ for specific class dates and times next month.