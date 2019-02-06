PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The annual VNSA used book sale is hitting the Arizona State Fairgrounds this weekend.
Book lovers will flood the sale this weekend which has moved locations this year.
Instead of at the normal Exhibit Hall Building, the book sale will be held at the Agriculture Center Building.
More than half a million gently used books, DVDs and other media will be on sale on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.
"VNSA is excited to continue bringing great value to the community through our 63rd used book sale," VNSA President Heather Rayner said in a news release. "You'll find books, DVDs, CDs, computer games and puzzles available at greatly reduced prices."
Proceeds from the sale stay local, benefiting the Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County, a non-profit dedicated to teaching adults how to read, write and speak English and prepare for the GED.
Book sales also benefit the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.
"Our members work hard each year to bring this sale to the community on behalf of our charities," Rayner said. "Our charities do an incredible service to the community and we are honored to support their efforts."
VNSA has donated more than $8.5 million to Valley non-profits through the years.
Books will start as low as $1 with like-new paperback volumes at $2. Everything is half-price on Sunday except items in the rare and unusual category.
Sale hours on Saturday are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free but the fairground charges to park.
