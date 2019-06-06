PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Anthony Ameen enlisted in the Navy in 2002. Years later he was deployed to the Hellman Province, Afghanistan with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division as their Hospital Corpsman.
"I was called over the radio to render medical attention to a Marine that sat on an IED and was not in a good state. There was another Corpsman working on him and I was running to get to him. There was an IED right in between us and I ended up unfortunately stepping on the IED," says Ameen.
Corpsman Ameen recalls his ears ringing, screaming in pain but still thinking he was letting his Marines down because he couldn’t help them.
"There's an incredible brotherhood between a Corpsman and their Marines, it's indescribable, only felt between that group. When you're pulled away during battle there's a survivor's guilt."
Ameen ended up losing his left leg and it took three years of recovery.
"The initial blast completely fractured my Tib Fib, between my ankle and my knee. So, I had a tailored frame I had to wear for about an eight-month period. I had a lot of infections that were recurring in this leg as well, I had some surgeries done to my hands and wrist and then the initial amputation and a couple revisions as well," says Anthony.
However, despite obstacles of trying to learn to live life as an amputee, the Purple Heart recipient returned only to find a different fight.
"I was wrongfully denied social security for two and a half years and traumatic serviceman's life insurance, I had to fight the government that I bravely fought for, lost a limb for and lost friends for. I was fighting a system that should have been fighting for me at that point in my life but it really encouraged me to fight for others once I received those benefits," according to the veteran.
So, once he received his benefits he started Wings for Warriors, a non-profit organization that’s helped 5,000 wounded warriors get their benefits and their families get to and from visiting their military members while they’re in the hospital recovering.
This weekend he and his organization will be honored at the Productive Business Summit.
"The Warrior Heroes Award was created specifically for wounded warriors who are making a difference and an impact in their community and abroad. and as you've heard Anthony's story, there's no doubt that he fits the mold," says CEO of Productive Business Summit Dr. Joseph A. Vernet.
However, Ameen gives credit to those he works with within the organization saying, "people that are volunteering for organizations really do know what it takes to get them to have a successful organization. So when you're recognized for that hard work, it really does make up for the blood sweat and tears."
And that has allowed Ameen to continue his mission of helping people with that same fighter’s spirit, not on the battlefield but now helping from a boardroom.
"It took me ten years to realize stepping on that IED was a blessing in disguise. I’m so blessed, I have a beautiful family and an amazing organization that serves so many people across the country. Just looking back on that whole journey from the moment that bomb went off until right here, my life has been an incredible ride."
For more information on Wings for Warriors go to wingsforwarriors.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.