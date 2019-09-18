PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first ever "ALICE" instructor certification training class is coming to the Phoenix area for law enforcement.
The Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center will be hosting the two-day "First Protector" train-the-trainer for 150 state, local and tribal law enforcement on Wednesday and Thursday.
The event is being funded by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
It will utilize the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training with the goal of taking the training to community members.
The ALICE program increases children's and employees' odds of survival during a violent intruder event, according to a news release.
The classes provide preparation and a plan for people and organizations on how to proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or an active shooter.
The training will allow law enforcement officers to educate the designated "First Protectors" who can then take those best practices back to their communities so they are better prepared.
ALICE focuses on safety and training for educators, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, business professionals, faith-based leaders and all who are dedicated to creating a safer place to live, work and learn.