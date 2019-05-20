(3TV/CBS 5)-- School is almost out for the summer and many parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy!
From acting to sports and arts and crafts, there are hundreds of summer camps for kids across the Phoenix area.
Good Morning Arizona's Kylee Cruz heads back to camp this week to showcase some of the best options this year.
Here's a look at the camps featured on the show:
Desert Stages Theatre: From auditions to staging and choreography, young actor’s will get hands-on experiences in a non-competitive, fun environment. A typical day includes voice, dance, acting, games, and arts and crafts. Each session ends with a free performance for family and friends.
Dearing Studio: Valleywood is a movie camp where teen and youth actors come together over 5 days with professional directors, coaches, cinematographers and editors to create movie magic. The end result: an indescribable bond with peers, high level film actor training, 20 minute short film, IMDB credit, demo reel footage, red carpet walk, black tie movie premiere, award ceremony and heart felt acceptance speeches.
AZ On The Rocks: Summer camp at AZ On The Rocks focuses on movement, physical activity and having fun while rock climbing, yoga, martial arts and playing games for ages 6-12 years old. No experience is required. Lunch is provided fresh every day by Pita Jungle (with pizza on Fridays). There are weekly, daily, half day and full day options. Last minute drop-ins also available. Camps start June 3rd - August 2nd.
Topgolf: The Topgolf Kids Summer Academy is a five-day camp where kids learn more about the game of golf. From putting to chipping, kids will improve their game in a fun, hands-on atmosphere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.