COLUMBUS, Ohio (Good Morning Arizona) – If you’ve been online or on social media, you’ve probably heard about the Asian giant hornet, also known as a murder hornet. They were spotted in the U.S. (Washington state) for the first time in December, but it’s not clear if they will find their way here to Arizona.

Before we ever heard of murder hornets, wildlife educator Coyote Peterson was stung by one. And it wasn’t an accident or by happenstance. He went to Japan in 2018 specifically to find the Asian giant hornet. And he allowed one to sting him, documenting the experience on his popular YouTube channel, Brave Wilderness. Known as the “King of Sting,” this wasn’t Peterson’s first encounter with a venomous insect, but he said it’s one of the worst, rating it 4 out of 4 on the “sting scale.” Describing “absolute searing pain” that hit instantaneously, Peterson said the murder hornet’s sting was worse than that of the tarantula hawk, a spider wasp that preys on tarantulas. Those guys call the deserts of Arizona home.

Peterson said it took days for him to find a murder hornet. “It’s huge,” he said when he spotted it on a plant and captured it in a net. “It’s biting right through the net. … It’s gonna chew right through there.” Peterson then got the huge wasp safely into a container. “Look at how big it is! My hand is shaking. … Yes! We have got the Japanese giant hornet. Man!”

“I would say the ‘giant’ is an understatement,” Peterson while examining the insect. Growing to be about an inch and a half, these guys are the biggest hornets in the world. “Not since the tarantula hawk have we encountered a more intimidating insect. … Everything about this creature screams, ‘Run in the other direction.’”

Peterson said a single sting is not likely to be deadly unless the victim goes into anaphylactic shock.