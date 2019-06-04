PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--It's heating up outside, definitely time to talk about man's best friend and keeping your pooch safe from the intense heat. From sunscreen for their skin to dog paw protection while hiking or walking on the hot pavement, we've got you covered.
Yes, summer can be the perfect time to bond with your pet with all the outdoor activities we love, such as hiking, getaways, or dog training, but it can also be a dangerous time.
The good news is, safety is simple so long as you follow easy precautions. For instance, sunscreen is not just for us humans, certain breeds need that extra protection for their skin as well. Sunscreen is a good idea if you have a short haired pup, or if you can see your dogs pink skin through his coat. Dogs with short hair and lighter colors can get sunburn if left outside too long. They can also develop skin cancer. One breed in particular that is extra susceptible, due to their short hair are the Bully breeds.
Don't be afraid to lather it up, but not all sunscreens are created equal. Please be aware. There are chemicals in normal sunscreen that can irritate dogs if ingested from licking, so at the Arizona Animal Welfare League, we recommend you stick to either a dog specific sunscreen or a baby sunscreen without zinc oxide or PABA. Gloopy tends to be a good and safe brand to invest in.
What you'll want to do is get a thicker liquid that you can rub past their fur into the skin. If you were thinking about a spray, thikn again. Sprays can be tricky as they don’t always get to the skin and can wind up in the fur instead, offering much less protection.
And, if you're tempted to trim your furry friend this summer to keep him cool, in many cases your dog's hair is actually protecting him more. Now, feel free to trim longer hair on your dog, but never shave your pet during the summer. The layers of your dog's coat actually protects them from overheating and sunburn, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. And, while he or she is outside, pay close attention to how much time is being spent outdoors.
While outside, you and I will probably sweat quite a bit, but man's best friend don't exactly sweat like we do through the skin. Hot weather can wreak havoc on their ability to regulate their temperature, so heatstroke can affect dogs very quickly. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends you keep walks during the summer to a minimum, and refrain from allowing your pet to linger on hot asphalt, as they are so close to the ground and their bodies can heat up quickly.
If your dog does begin to excessively pant or drool while outside, or begin to vomit, defecate, or become weak and lethargic, they may be suffering from heatstroke. If you suspect this, you should begin cooling them down immediately, but slowly, with cool water (not cold). Heatstroke is an emergency, and your dog will need immediate medical attention. A trip to the veterinarian is a must, as soon as possible.
Concrete and asphalt act like a heat sink; even if the sun goes down, it still may be too hot for your pup’s feet. Here’s an easy test: if you can stand barefoot on the ground for 10 seconds without discomfort, it may be safe for your dog. Yes, their pads are tougher than your feet, but hot asphalt can cause serious damage in a short time. Some believe pink paw pads are more sensitive than black paws, but if the color of their pads is being used to determine whether they can go for a walk, it’s too hot.
If you're heading out to a summer party or BBQ, listen up. Summer parties can be a great time for your pup to meet new people, but they can also be dangerous. Alcoholic drinks people set on the ground may be sugary and attract dogs, but the alcohol inside can cause permanent damage to their bodies even in small portions. Rib bones, grilled chickens, or even corn cobs from the trash can lodge in your dog’s throat or pierce their esophagus if swallowed wrong, so keep that trash off the ground.
Even something as simple as spit out gum (many contain xylitol) which may mean a trip to the emergency vet if ingested. Xylitol is known to be lethal in dogs. There is no such thing as just “a few minutes” when it comes to dogs being in a hot car or a new body of water (like a friend’s pool); death can come quickly in these situations. In less time than it takes to “grab a coffee” or “return this shirt”, the temperature in a car can reach fatal levels. Even days where it feels “nice” to you, the temperature inside your car can rise faster than you can imagine. Don’t risk it, not even for a minute. Dogs may also fall into pools and not be able to escape, even if they know how to swim. A cool pool may be very enticing to them on a hot day, so keep a very close eye when around water.
For more information, visit AAWL.org.
Please circulate this article far and wide! I am already seeing dogs standing in parking lots and on sidewalks, tap dancing one foot after another, as their unprotected feet burn. It's also already too hot to walk them at 4 in the afternoon but I see it every day.
