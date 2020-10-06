PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Did you know that pumpkin is good for your dog's digestion? It's the perfect excuse to share your love for everything and anything pumpkin spice.
Recipes
Peanut Butter & Pumpkin Dog Treats
Ingredients
• 2 cups flour
• 1 cup canned pumpkin
• 1/2 cup peanut butter (make sure it is Xylitol-free)
Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 375°F
2. In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin and peanut butter
3. Stir in the flour and combine the mixture into a dough
4. Roll out the dough onto a floured surface
5. Cut the dough into shapes with your favorite cookie cutter
6. Place the treats half an inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet
7. Bake for 12 minutes
Frozen Pumpkin Dog Treats
Ingredients
• 1 cup plain yogurt
• 1 cup pumpkin puree
Directions
1. Mix pumpkin and yogurt together in a bowl
2. Divide the mixture evenly into an ice tray, silicon mold, or KONG toy
3. Freeze for 24 hours
4. Pop the treats out of the mold and put into a freezer bag for storage. You can also leave them in the ice tray if you have space in your freezer!