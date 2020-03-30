TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As if teachers didn't have it hard enough before coronavirus hit, they're now scrambling to get lesson plans together for students to learn from home.
Christina Ontiveros is one of about 50,000 Arizona teachers. She's been an educator for eight years with the Tolleson Elementary School District, and teaches second grade at Sheely Farms Elementary.
The last time she saw her kids was when they left for spring break. When she learned they weren't coming back to school, she immediately stressed about if the kids would have food to eat, since a lot of them rely on the school cafeteria for breakfast and lunch. Thankfully, the district quickly came up with a plan to provide those meals for the kids for free Monday through Saturday.
For the past two weeks, she's spent her time in digital planning meetings with staff creating content for students. She says not being in the classroom to see her second-graders' faces has been an emotional roller coaster ride.
"I sit here every day and I wonder, 'are they doing ok? Are they working on their work? Are they making sure they're getting the things they need to be successful?' When you're in your classroom, you can make sure of those things," said Ontiveros. "You can have all of them in front of you can you can cheer them on and you can walk them through struggles, but when they're not there, when you're relying on making sure the computer works that day, it's hard. Without having my class in my classroom, it tears my heart apart, to be totally honest."
This week, Tolleson teachers will pass out printed lesson plans to students. Next week, online learning will begin, so their IT department is working feverishly to get devices home to students that don't have them. Next Friday, they're going to have a teacher parade, like so many schools have been doing, just so they can see their smiles and wave hi.
"I love them, I miss them, and goodness gracious, I hope this is all over soon and we can be back together," said Ontiveros.