PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One family is counting their blessings, after a horrible accident in North Phoenix led to a three-year-old child fighting for his life.
On the evening of October 23rd, the Perez family, from Ventura, California, was visiting relatives at a home near the Loop 101 and 32nd St.
They were having a pool party when the family said they lost track of little Elijah.
"Literally, it was one minute, and our child had the most traumatic event of his life, and so did us as parents," said Theodore Perez, Elijah's dad.
They found Elijah lifeless in the Jacuzzi, and Theodore jumped into action.
"My immediate reaction was to give him CPR. My mother showed me how to do it while I was a child, and I just remembered," said Perez.
Phoenix Firefighters from Station 37 arrived on scene within minutes.
"I jumped off the truck, ran into the backyard," said David Williams, engineer- paramedic with Phoenix Fire Dept. "At that point, the father came running over to me, and handed me the little boy, whose name we know now is Elijah. Elijah was limp and gurgling air. He was not breathing on his own." Williams, along with his crew, began working to resuscitate him.
While enroute to Phoenix Children's Hospital, Elijah started breathing on his own, but he still wasn't coherent.
"Unfortunately, when we left, we thought he might have some neurological issues that were going to be with him for the rest of his life," said Williams.
But after receiving treatment from doctors, Elijah was discharged from the hospital just two days later.
Within three days, from the accident, he was running around as if nothing had ever happened.
"It's just unreal. We're ecstatic," said Williams.
Thankful, the Perez family paid a visit to firefighters before heading back home to California.
"There was a lot of hugs, a lot of crying. I have four boys of my own, and it's never easy. So it was good to see the outcome that we got. It was a blessing in disguise. I'm telling you, Elijah has an angel watching over him," said Williams.
Elijah even got to ride on a fire truck during his visit.
"This is why we do our job. We thrive for these types of outcomes," said Williams.
"This was definitely a miracle," said Perez.
According to firefighters, Elijah may not have had this happy ending, if Perez hadn't known the basics of CPR.
