1. Your credit score
This is the most important factor when securing a low mortgage rate. Make sure your score is as high as possible before getting quotes. Many lenders use the FICO model for credit scores with a 300 to 850 point range, with a higher score indicating less risk to the lender. Be sure to check your credit report regularly for errors. If you do find errors in your report you can file a dispute with the three major credit bureaus.
2. Employment History
Lenders want to make sure you have stable employment and income. If you’ve worked at the same place for a long time and can show consistent income growth, you’re more likely to get a low rate because lenders feel confident you’ll have the income to make payments. The opposite is also true. If you’ve changed jobs recently or multiple times in the past few years, you will have a harder time locking in a low rate. If this is a trouble area, look around for lenders who are more lenient on employment history.
3. Down Payment
The more money you can put down upfront, the less risk you are to a lender. Not only does it mean a lower loan amount, but also a lower loan-to-value ratio. A low LTV ratio means less risk.
4. Debt-to-Income Ratio
Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is all of your monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income. This is used by lenders to determine your ability to manage the monthly payments to repay the money you plan to borrow. The higher the ratio, the more trouble you’re likely to have making your mortgage payments. The highest DTI most lenders will accept is 43%, but most want to see less than 36%. A lower DTI will increase your chances of being accepted by a top mortgage lender, and getting a good rate.
5. Pay for Points
Yes, you can actually ‘buy’ a better mortgage rate by paying for points. A “point” is an upfront fee you can pay to lower the interest rate on your mortgage. Typically each point is equal to 1% of the total mortgage amount. On a $200,000 mortgage, for example, each point would cost $2,000 upfront. Each point lowers the interest rate of your mortgage around one-eighth to one-quarter of a percent.
The most important tip for a homebuyer is to shop around. Not all mortgage lenders are created equally. Some specialize in buyers who can’t afford a high down payment, while others are more relaxed on the debt-to-income ratio.
