MESA, AZ (3 On Your Side) -- When Cathy Mros lost her job, she chose to have her unemployment benefits deposited into a PayPal account.
"I thought it would be quicker that way," she told 3 On Your Side.
But when Mros tried to transfer more than $3,000 from the account to her bank, PayPal alerted her that she did not have access to the money. She traded messages back and forth with PayPal, but the account remained frozen for days.
"I can understand if it looked fishy, but it’s from the state of Arizona," Mros said. "I had bills that have late fees now. I had a payment that actually went through today that’s declined."
3 On Your Side reached out to PayPal on Mros' behalf. Within hours, the company released the hold on her account.
PayPal did not say how common holds are or how long they typically last, but a spokesperson sent a statement, saying in part, "We know that receiving assistance funding is front of mind for many people around the country and we apologize for any delays. We have been working diligently to help ensure customers that have chosen to receive their payments through paypal can easily access their money.”
Mros told 3 On Your Side she is not chancing any more holds.
"I instantly went on there and transferred the money out of there," she said.
According to PayPal, the company's customer service teams are able to help customers access their payments quickly.