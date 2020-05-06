GLENDALE, AZ (Good Morning Arizona) -- In these days of social distancing, we have seen everything from birthday parties to weddings move to driveways and sidewalks. Taking notice, a group of people gathered outside Arizona Oncology's Saguaro Campus to hold signs and cheer loudly for Patricia Horn and Gina Market, after their last chemotherapy session.
The two women met when their treatments began in January. Friends and family often accompanied Horn, but Market often arrived for treatment alone. They bonded and grew to lean on each other through treatments, especially after COVID-19 precautions meant nobody could be there with them. Because they had each other, they were never alone.
"We have been through it. We are friends for life," said the smiling pair as they basked in the energy of their cheering supporters.