A special lady celebrated her 100th birthday with a special appearance from some Phoenix Firefighters.

Bea Markow is unable to be with her family because of the coronavirus pandemic but that didn't get in the way of her family celebrating her special day.

Bea is located on the third floor and the only way to reach her was to get help from the firefighters.

"Bea Markow is a resident of the Palazzo, a senior living community in central Phoenix. Due to Covid-19 precautions, Bea’s family was unable to wish her a happy birthday in person. However, through a collaboration between the Palazzo and The Phoenix Fire Department, Bea’s family was able to surprise her with a trip to the third floor in the bucket of Ladder 20!" You can see Phoenix Fire's full post here

Best part? Bea got her own helmet with an honorary number.

 

