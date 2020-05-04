PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A special lady celebrated her 100th birthday with a special appearance from some Phoenix Firefighters.
Bea Markow is unable to be with her family because of the coronavirus pandemic but that didn't get in the way of her family celebrating her special day.
Happy Birthday Queen Bea! Bea Markow turned 100 years young today and got surprised with a third floor visit from her family in Ladder 20! Full story coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/7TSMTSNH9S— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 4, 2020
Bea is located on the third floor and the only way to reach her was to get help from the firefighters.
"Bea Markow is a resident of the Palazzo, a senior living community in central Phoenix. Due to Covid-19 precautions, Bea’s family was unable to wish her a happy birthday in person. However, through a collaboration between the Palazzo and The Phoenix Fire Department, Bea’s family was able to surprise her with a trip to the third floor in the bucket of Ladder 20!" You can see Phoenix Fire's full post here.
Best part? Bea got her own helmet with an honorary number.