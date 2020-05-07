MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Students in Mesa have some new technology in their hands. A Valley partnership meant that 100 refurbished laptop computers were handed out Thursday to students and families at two Title I schools.
There is also funding to support an additional 90 laptops that will be distributed to students at a later date.
This is all thanks to School Connect, which is bringing partners together in response to the technology gap.
That technology gap, also known as the Digital Divide, faced by many families throughout the nation whose children attend Title I schools.
With laptops at home, students are able to continue their learning online.
School Connect launched the Tech Connect project in response to the urgent need for technology equipment and connection, especially during the pandemic.
School Connect is seeking additional contributions to underwrite laptops at $110 per unit to support online virtual learning for students. School Connect’s mission is to “support schools to build strategic partnerships with local business, nonprofit, faith and government agencies because it takes a village of support for every child to reach their potential.”
School Connect, Inc. is an Arizona-based nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors.
You can find out more information at www.schoolconnectaz.org, or by calling Executive Director Tracey Beal at (602) 670-6513.