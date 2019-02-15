PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Two members of Arizona's Family are competing in the 13th annual Dancing with the Stars Arizona!
Good Morning Arizona segment producer Ali Dugaw and CBS5 Meteorologist Ian Schwartz are raising money for Arizona kidney patients while they train for the event, which is Friday, Feb. 22nd.
Dancing with the Stars Arizona is the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona's dance competition featuring community superstars partnered with professional dance instructors for dazzling performances.
The evening's events will be hosted by this year's Event Chair, Jamie Anderson, at the J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa. Funds raised benefit the patient services and programs of the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona. Sponsorship opportunities, tables and individual tickets are available.
Dugaw is dancing the Viennese Waltz with her professional partner Rado from NRG Ballroom in Tempe. Schwartz is dancing a Latin combo with his professional partner Bri from Fred Astaire studio in Paradise Valley.
Please join our team fundraising at the Sicilian Butcher this Sunday February 17th. The restaurant is donating 20% of all proceeds to the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can also donate here.
