SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- In the wake of the mass shootings, a veteran Scottsdale police officer on the job for 24 years and a Scottsdale police sergeant are working on a way to protect kids this school year.
[VIDEO: Scottsdale company sells bulletproof backpacks]
Former Scottsdale police officer Dennis Gordon co-owns ARMR Unlmtd with Scott Ders, a current sergeant with Scottsdale police.
This company sells bulletproof panel inserts for backpacks as well as their own line of backpacks.
Gordon was a police officer with Scottsdale PD for 24 years and retired in March 2018. He was on SWAT and was a narcotics detective.
According to ARMR Unlmtd's official website, their mission to give the public a peace of mind as they leave their loved ones each day knowing who or what they might encounter.
For more information on the bulletproof backpacks and ARMR Unlmtd, click here.
(2) comments
OMG, what a money maker...
For that price one should get full body and head Knights armor [censored]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.