YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- You always hear about young love, but for one couple, it's the exact opposite on this Valentine's Day.
Usually, the last thing you are thinking about in your 90's is a wedding but not for this couple.
Any given morning, you can find this cute couple sharing a chat, a laugh and a prayer before breakfast.
[SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
Jack and Ginny are in their 80's and 90's, and no, this isn't a story about how they've been married for half a century.
The two met in 2018, when Jack was looking for a place to live at the Lifestream Senior Community in Youngtown.
"I said, 'Well, he's a nice fellow and what a beautiful smile," Ginny said.
Jack and Ginny became neighbors and Jack would check on her after crazy monsoon storms or when she wasn't feeling well.
After a while, Ginny hinted that they might as well get married since they were inseparable.
Jack proposed and a quick two weeks later, the wedding was at a nearby church with friends and family.
This couple says love in your older years is easier because both of them have done it before.
The hard stuff is done too, no kids to worry about, no home to grow, just warm feelings that get stronger with age.
"My love for her is the same everyday, except it gets better all the time," Jack said.
